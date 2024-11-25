Where is Butterball's popular turkey hotline located? The answer may surprise you

Unsure how long you should cook your turkey in the oven? Or perhaps you've started preparing a Thanksgiving feast and everything isn't going as planned?

There's a place -- or rather a phone number -- you can call to get all your turkey questions answered -- or seek some reassurance: the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line.

You've likely heard about the hotline before as it has been around for decades.

But did you know -- volunteers are answering call after call from right here in the Chicago area? Butterball's call center is actually located in Naperville.

The turkey hotline began during the holiday season of 1981, when six home economists worked the phones to answer about 11,000 turkey-cooking questions, according to Butterball's website. Since then -- both the number of calls received and experts manning the phones have grown exponentially.

Over 50 experts regularly answer more than 100,000 questions during the holidays, the company revealed.

Have a question for a turkey expert?

You can reach the hotline by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL or texting 844-877-3456.

Keep in mind, the hotline isn't just open for Thanksgiving; it's available through December for all your turkey cooking needs.