Where in the US Have Cases of the Omicron COVID Variant Been Detected so Far?

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the omicron COVID variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 23 countries across the world.

While the WHO has not revealed all the countries omicron has been detected in, it has been confirmed that the new COVID variant has been identified in the United States.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what we know.

Where in the United States has the omicron variant been identified?

California

In the US, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday Dec. 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and worked feverishly overnight to assemble the genetic sequence.

Minnesota

Thursday, Dec. 2, the first Midwest case of the omicron COVID variant was been confirmed in Minnesota, the state's health department said Thursday, via a specimen from a resident "with recent travel history to New York City."

According to health officials, the person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID on Nov. 24. He reported traveling to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention from Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The health department said Minnesota epidemiologists will continue to investigate alongside New York City and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where else has the Omicron variant been detected?

Here's a map showing where the variant has been detected. (Note this map will continue to be updated as the situation develops)