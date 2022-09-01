Where in Chicago to Watch Norte Dame Football Games

Meteorological fall official begins Thursday, and with it comes cooler temperatures, shorter days, and of course, college football season.

And after falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, Notre Dame opens their 2022 season on the road this Saturday, taking on Ohio State in Columbus. After falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Fighting Irish are looking for a breakthrough with new head coach Marcus Freeman leading the charge.

Freeman, who is the second Black head coach in Notre Dame history, was officially named the 30th head coach of the football program last December. At just 36 years old, the former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is currently the fourth-youngest head coach at the FBS level.

And with Chicago just about an hour-and-a-half's drive from South Bend, Indiana, Norte Dame fans have plenty of game-watching options in the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One post from TripAdvisor dubs Declan's Irish Pub in Old Town as the "Official bar of Notre Dame," with the bar's website saying as much.

"Declan's is everything that a Notre Dame alum would covet...over a dozen flatscreen TVs, a private second-floor party room, a large sidewalk café, a 140-year-old mahogany bar, a full service kitchen, a delicious variety of pub food and more than enough Irish hospitality to make you forget another disappointing Notre Dame football season," the post reads.

According to the Notre Dame Club of Chicago, seven other bars across Chicago area are some of the best spots for Notre Dame game watches:

Broken Barrel, Lincoln Park

FLo & Santos, South Loop

Franklin's Public House, Palos Heights

The Harp & Fiddle, Park Ridge

THe Kerryman, River North

Moe's Cnatina, Wrigleyville

She-Nannigan's Gold Coats

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Here's the complete 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule, as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream games on NBC and Peacock.