Where Illinois Stands: Daily Coronavirus Numbers

Searchable and sortable charts, graphs and maps, updated daily.

ILLINOIS

Data based on available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois State

 

Illinois Counties

 

Illinois Health Regions

Note: Health region totals were calculated based on data from Illinois counties. Illinois' regional hospitalization data may not be from previous day but is based on the most recent data available. Data for Chicago is currently unavailable.

Total Cases by County

Total Cases by Zip Code

Chicago Area Vaccinations

INDIANA

Data based on available statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.

Indiana State

 

Indiana Counties

 

Indiana Health Regions

 

