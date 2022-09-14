Where Do the Bears Land in the Week 1 NFL Power Rankings Around the League?

Where do the Bears land in Week 1 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Similar to plenty of other teams around the NFL, the Bears shocked the league with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

The team came charging back in the second half from a 10-point deficit to put up 19 points of their own to win a rainy game at Soldier Field.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Plenty of the large national media outlets plugged the Bears as a bottom-tier team coming out of preseason, despite the team's undefeated record. Nonetheless, they quickly handed the Bears some respect for their Week 1 win.

Here are the Week 1 NFL power rankings from around the league and where the Bears landed before and after the first week of football.

RELATED: Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after win vs. 49ers

ESPN

Before Week 1 - 25th

After Week 1 - 25th.

CBS

Before Week 1 - 30th

After Week 1 - 25th.

NFL.com

Before Week 1 - 32nd

After Week 1 - 25th.

Bleacher Report

Before Week 1 - 30th

After Week 1 - 28th.

Yahoo!

Before Week 1 - 29th

After Week 1: 25th

The 25th spot seems to be the consensus pick for the Bears heading into Week 2 ... except for Bleacher Report. This is a fair categorization for the Bears, who still have one of the lower-level rosters in the league.

Coaching brought this Bears team plenty of justice in Week 1. Matt Eberflus' "H.I.T.S" principle is doing wonders. Each side of the ball played each possession with maximum effort. Their fight helped them make up for a slovenly first half to give the Bears the win.

Looking at each outlet's breakdown, ESPN impresses the most by giving the Bears some credit heading into the season. I think it's fair to say NFL.com's pre-Week 1 ballot was incorrect. NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider Josh Schrock has the team at 21st heading into Week 2.

"The Bears’ defense stymied the 49ers in a soggy game at Soldier Field. It was a good start to the Matt Eberflus era, but let’s not overreact … yet," Schrock wrote.

In all honesty, plenty of people would have the Bears rank in the high-20s, or starting with a "3" before Week 1. Their roster is extremely depleted of true talent compared to other teams around the league.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how their ranking holds up after Week 2. The Bears take on division rival Green Bay Packers on the road. The Packers lost their Week 1 matchup to the Minnesota Vikings -- in what was another upset around the league.

As for the Bears, their hustle and will to win will be strong carriers in Week 2. The team needs to take advantage of the Packers' offensive line and wide receiver weaknesses to create another perfect storm for them to win.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.