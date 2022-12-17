Where Dansby Swanson Contract Ranks Among Largest in Cubs History

Where Swanson contract ranks among largest in Cubs history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs made a free agent splash on Saturday, landing former Braves shortstop and All-Star Dansby Swanson.

Swanson and the Cubs agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal, a pact that runs through the 2029 season. It’s one of the largest contracts in Cubs history — both in terms of total value and average annual value.

Swanson is the fifth player in Cubs history to receive a $100+ million deal. Here is how his deal stacks up:

Largest contracts in Cubs history by total value

1. Jason Heyward: $184 million (eight years)

2. Dansby Swanson: $177 million (seven years)

3. Jon Lester: $155 million (six years)

4. Alfonso Soriano: $136 million (eight years)

5. Yu Darvish: $126 million (six years)

6. Seiya Suzuki: $99.6 million* (five years)

7. Carlos Zambrano: $91.5 million (five-year extension)

*Suzuki’s contract will pay him $85 million. His deal is worth $99.6 million total when including the posting fee that the Cubs paid his NPB club in Japan.

Others include:

— Aramis Ramirez: Five-year, $75 million extension in 2006

— Sammy Sosa: Four-year, $72 million extension in 2001

— Marcus Stroman: Three-year, $71 million free agent deal signed last offseason

— Jameson Taillon: Four-year, $68 million free agent deal (agreed last week)

If you go by highest average annual value, Swanson's deal still ranks second in Cubs history, but the rest of that list has a different look than the one above.

Largest average annual salaries in Cubs history

1. Jon Lester: $25.8 million

2. Dansby Swanson: $25.3 million

3. Marcus Stroman: $23.7 million

4. Jason Heyward: $23 million

5. Yu Darvish: $21 million

6. Kris Bryant* $19.5 million

7. Kris Bryant** $18.6 million

8. Carlos Zambrano: $18.3 million

9. Sammy Sosa: $18 million (extension signed in 2001)

*Bryant and the Cubs came to terms to avoid arbitration entering the 2021 season.

**Bryant and the Cubs came to terms to avoid arbitration entering the 2020 season. However, MLB salaries were ultimately prorated in the shortened 60-game campaign.

Beyond this group, Cole Hamels made $20 million in 2019. The Cubs acquired him before the 2018 trade deadline and later picked up his 2019 club option.

