Chicago will soon be home to a massive year-round horror experience that "goes beyond the theme parks, bringing spine-chilling thrills, terrifying environments, and unforgettable scares to guests."

But where will it be and when could it open?

Here's what to know following Thursday's announcement:

What is Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago?

Universal Horror Unleashed is the company’s year-round, immersive horror entertainment experience.

"This original concept combines Universal’s deep expertise in the horror genre with next-level storytelling to deliver a truly unforgettable experience," Universal said in a release. "The year-round concept will deliver immersive, horror-centric entertainment that goes beyond the theme parks, bringing spine-chilling thrills, terrifying environments, and unforgettable scares to guests. The horror will also extend to the food and beverage offerings, with themed craft cocktails and bites, as well as a retail location with unique collectible merchandise and more."

The first such experience is set to open in August 2025 in Las Vegas.

"It's all fear, all year, because horror isn't just for Halloween," said Page Thompson, president of new ventures for Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Where will it be located in the city?

Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago will transform a vacant commercial building, located across from the new Bally's Casino at 700 W. Chicago Ave., "into a world-class horror attraction and entertainment destination."

The building is the former Tribune Distribution Center, which sits between the River North and West Town neighborhoods.

It will mark Universal’s first branded experience in the Midwest.

When will it open?

The experience is expected to open in 2027, bringing "terrifying mazes, unforgettable scares, themed bars, unique food and beverage offerings, and a retail space," according to the announcement.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, the city said, "following design finalization and permitting."

Why Chicago?

Officials said Chicago was chosen for its "large population and reputation as one of the country’s leading destinations for tourism and entertainment."

“Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round,” Thompson said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture. We’re grateful for the city’s support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract—one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism.”

According to the city, the experience is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the city, along with more than 400 permanent jobs, including scareactors, make-up artists, prosthetic artists and more.

“Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce and strong infrastructure,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “Universal choosing Illinois didn’t happen by accident—we were proud to support this project through our EDGE incentive program, which has helped fortify a positive business climate that draws world-class companies to the state. I look forward to seeing this iconic brand come to life along the Chicago River as it creates hundreds of jobs and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact.”