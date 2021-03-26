Where Can You Get the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Illinois?

Health officials are expecting an increase in Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID vaccine in Illinois in the coming days, but where will you be able to find it?

Though the state hasn't specified where the influx of doses will be delivered specifically, there are already some locations offering the option to receive the vaccine.

Jewel Osco for example, is proving the option for customers to choose which appointments they would like to book, when they are available.

On the grocery chain's vaccine scheduler, customers can select whether they would like to check for appointments with the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Osco Drug Pharmacy offers customers a choice of vaccines based on the allocation receive," a spokesperson for the company told NBC 5. "We are adding appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supply becomes available."

Meanwhile, Illinois announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

Those counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

Residents can also watch for vaccine events or mass vaccination sites across the state.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker received his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Illinois State Fairground, where he said he was given a Johnson & Johnson shot.

Earlier this month, Aurora held a one-day mass vaccination clinic in partnership with Walgreens where participants were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Des Plaines launched a mass vaccination site that initially administered the single-shot vaccine.

According to Pritzker, doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to increase heavily in the coming days.

"We expect to see a significant number, millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming beginning very shortly in the next few days," the governor said during an unrelated press conference Friday. "And then hopefully a sustaining increase in Johnson & Johnson as well as we are continuing to see an increase in Pfizer and Moderna."