Where Can You Get the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in the Chicago Area?

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine resuming in Illinois, where can residents seeking the single-shot COVID vaccine find appointments?

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine late last month, allowing vaccinations to resume following reports of an extremely rare blood clot.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the benefits outweigh the risks, emphasizing both have confidence the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

There are a number of options currently available in the Chicago area. It's important to note, however, that while anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for vaccinations in Illinois, only those 18 and older can receive the J&J vaccine.

United Center

From May 4 through May 10, the vaccination site will strictly offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for walk-in appointments.

The United Center site operates seven days a week and was originally slated to be open for eight weeks with the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said. Those doses have been provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.

More details here.

Apostolic Church

A special vaccination event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8 at the Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave.

Anyone who is vaccinated at this event with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered a free ticket to attend a May 22 concert for the Protect Chicago Music Series. Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.

Kane County

Kane County's Health Department said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will return to its vaccination centers this week.

As of Wednesday, appointments were still available for the J&J vaccine on May 8.

Click here to book an appointment.

Chicago State University

Drive-thru vaccinations at Chicago State University use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments are not required. The drive-thru is open from noon until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The drive-thru is closed on Sundays.

Tinley Park

Cook County Health's Tinley Park mass vaccination site resumed offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 28, officials said.

The site will continue to offer the Moderna vaccine as well, but individuals can choose which vaccine they prefer to receive. The site is open for appointments and walk-ins for people age over the age of 18.

Walk-ins are welcome at all Cook County Health mass vaccination sites, but individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

For more ways to find vaccine appointments in Illinois, click here.