Where Bears' Darnell Mooney Ranks Among NFL Receiving Title Favorites

Where Darnell Mooney ranks among NFL receiving title favorites

Cooper Kupp nearly set two NFL receiving records in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams star wideout fell 18 yards short of breaking Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record of 1,964. And he needed just five more receptions to surpass Michael Thomas’ record of 149.

But after pacing the league with a staggering 1,947 yards last season, Kupp will have another shot at history in 2022. If he’s able to finish atop the regular-season receiving yards leaderboard once again, Kupp would join a very exclusive group of back-to-back receiving champions.

In the post-merger era (since 1970), just three players have managed to win consecutive receiving titles: Jerry Rice (1989-90, 1993-95), Andre Johnson (2008-09) and Calvin Johnson (2011-12).

So what are the odds Kupp cracks that group this season?

Who are the betting favorites to lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2022?

While Kupp is a betting favorite to win the 2022 receiving title, he isn’t the only one. Young studs Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Vikings are co-favorites along with Kupp to lead the league in receiving yards at +800, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Jefferson finished second to Kupp as a second-year pro in 2021 with 1,616 yards. And Chase was right up there with the receiving leaders as a rookie with 1,455 yards – good for fourth overall and 18 yards shy of the all-time rookie record.

The next-closest receiver to the three co-favorites is Davante Adams with +1200 odds. Adams had the third-most receiving yards last season with 1,553 in 16 games. The five-time Pro Bowler will now be catching passes from Derek Carr in a Raiders uniform instead of running routes for two-time-defending MVP Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.

Kupp, Jefferson, Chase, Adams and the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb are the only players with better odds than Chiefs tight Travis Kelce. Kelce, who is tied with Bills WR Stefon Diggs for the sixth-best odds at +1400, has been top five in receiving yards in two of the last three seasons and could have another big year in store with Tyreek Hill now in Miami.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney is tied with seven others for the 26th-best odds. Mooney, Christian Kirk, Tyler Lockett, Terry McLaurin, Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Pitts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle are all listed at +5000.

Mooney enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 as he posted 1,0555 yards, which ranked 19th in the NFL. The former fifth-round pick was one of 26 players to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

Here’s a full look at the top betting favorites for the 2022 receiving title:

Cooper Kupp: +800

Justin Jefferson: +800

Ja’Marr Chase: +800

Davante Adams: +1200

CeeDee Lamb: +1300

Stefon Diggs: +1400

Travis Kelce: +1400

Tyreek Hill: +2000

Deebo Samuel: +2000

Mike Evans: +2000

Keenan Allen: +3000

A.J. Brown: +3000

Marquise Brown: +3000

Jerry Jeudy: +3000

Diontae Johnson: +3000

D.J. Moore: +3000

Michael Thomas: +3300

Tee Higgins: +3500

Hunter Renfrow: +3500

Amari Cooper: +4000

Gabriel Davis: +4000

D.K. Metcalf: +4000

Allen Robinson:+4000

JuJu Smith-Schuster: +4000

Courtland Sutton: +4000

Christian Kirk: +5000

Tyler Lockett: +5000

Terry McLaurin: +5000

Darnell Mooney: +5000

Michael Pittman Jr.: +5000

Kyle Pitts: +5000

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +5000

Jaylen Waddle: +5000

T.Y. Hilton: +6000

Darren Waller: +6000

Brandin Cooks: +6600

Christian McCaffrey: +6600

George Kittle: +6600

Drake London: +6600

DeVante Parker: +6600

DeVonta Smith: +6600

Garrett Wilson: +6600

