When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?

By Ryan Taylor

When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets. 

The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, this isn't the first time the Bears have worn orange helmets. They wore orange helmets in 1938. 

Despite the glamor of the new helmet designs, the orange color is nothing new. But, the unique uniforms are fascinating for NFL fans. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Will County 7 mins ago

Remains Found in Will County in 1974 Identified as Missing Harvey Man

Metra 45 mins ago

Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us