When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?

When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets.

The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, this isn't the first time the Bears have worn orange helmets. They wore orange helmets in 1938.

For the first time in the modern era (and the first time since 1938), #DaBears will wear orange helmets in a game tonight. Really stoked to be present in person for history. pic.twitter.com/mxBcNhG2iv — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) October 13, 2022

Despite the glamor of the new helmet designs, the orange color is nothing new. But, the unique uniforms are fascinating for NFL fans.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.