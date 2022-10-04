When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.

When will the Sox hire a new manager?

There are a few factors to mention when speaking about the team's timeline of searching for and hiring a new manager.

First, is recent history. Back in 2020, the White Sox relieved Rick Renteria of his duties on Oct. 12. Their managerial search lasted a couple of weeks. Seventeen days later, the team announced the hiring of La Russa.

Rick Hahn gave broad strokes of a timeline as he talked about what characteristics he wanted to see in the new manager.

"But, over the course of the coming months -- or coming weeks, I should say -- really hope it's not months," Hahn said on Monday. "Over the course of the coming weeks, there will be a number of people from the organization being part of these conversations."

There is another potential piece of the puzzle. Hahn said the ideal candidate for the Sox is someone with "recent dugout experience" who had a key role in a winning or championship team.

If the White Sox seek to interview, or even hire, someone from a team headed to the postseason, it's possible they would have to wait until after that team's playoff run finishes.

Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Sandy Alomar Jr. are names who would fall under this category. The three are perceived to be potential, ideal candidates for the Sox after Hahn noted the list of attributes the Sox seek for their next manager.

While a new manager seems likely to be hired in the coming weeks, the search may require a bit of patience.

