When will the full super harvest moon be?

From Chicagohenge to an opportunity to see other planets in our solar system, September has been a great month for those who look for marvels in the skies.

While the month may almost be over, the final Friday of September will offer the next full moon, and it will not be an ordinary one, either.

According to the Adler Planetarium, the full moon on Sept. 29 will be a full super harvest moon, while also marking the fourth and final supermoon of the year, meaning the moon appears closer to Earth than it normally does.

Because it is also the closest full moon to the Sept. 23 autumnal equinox, the it is also considered a "harvest moon."

Traditionally, the full moon following the harvest moon in October is considered to be a "hunter's moon," which will occur on Oct. 28.

On top of the upcoming full super harvest moon, Chicago-area residents also may get a peak at Saturn during dusk next week.

According to Adler, Saturn will appear just a few degrees away from a waxing gibbous moon on the evening of Sept. 26, setting just before 4 a.m.