When will the ‘Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2023, rise in the sky?  

The 13th and final full moon of 2023 will take to the skies later this year, and while it won’t quite fall on Christmas, it will be extremely close to the holiday.

According to NASA, the final full moon of the year will rise in the skies on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

That moon, known as the “Cold Moon” or the “Long Night moon,” is of course named for the frigid cold temperatures that begin to impact most of the Northern Hemisphere as winter begins on Dec. 21.

The “Long Night Moon” refers to the length of nights in the month of December, with nearly 15 hours of darkness per night during most of the month.

The timing of the full moon in December is especially fortuitous because of the Geminid meteor shower, which will hit its peak on Dec. 14. Since the moon will be very early in its 28-day cycle, there should be plenty of darkness for meteors to appear in the skies, with up to 120 meteors per hour at the shower’s peak.

While there were 13 full moons in 2023, we won’t see that number again until 2026, according to NASA. Both 2024 and 2025 will only have one full moon per month, with the next “blue moon” occurring on May 32, 2026.

Finally, for those curious, the full moon won’t fall again on Christmas until 2034, representing the conclusion of a 19-year cycle.