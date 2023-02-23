Things to do in Chicago

When Will The Chicago River Be Dyed Green For 2023?

By NBC 5 Staff

One Chicago's most grand and green holiday traditions is nearly upon us -- and we're not talking about a giant Christmas tree.

We're talking about the dyeing of the river.

"The countdown is on for one of Chicago's most beloved traditions..." a recent Instagram post tourism site Choose Chicago says. "Save the date: Saturday, March 11th."

According to a blog post from Choose Chicago, the Chicago River dyeing -- typically held the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, and coincides with the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade -- dates back more than half a century.

"The first time the Chicago River was dyed green was in 1962, thanks to a suggestion from the local plumbers union," the post says. "That first river dyeing turned the waters green for nearly a month — nowadays, the color only lasts for a few hours."

The plumbers union, Choose Chicago says, "still holds the river-dyeing honors today." But you won't be able to find their recipe anywhere, the tale goes. "Their environmentally friendly dye formula remains a closely kept secret," the post continues.

According to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, the best views can be found on Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

Here's what to know if you go.

Chicago River Dyeing

Date: Saturday, Mar. 11

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Chicago River, between State and Columbus

