While it may seem like Chicago is in the doldrums of winter, the days are starting to get longer, with more and more sunlight as the start of daylight saving time nears.

According to the website “Time and Date,” Sunday marked the first time this calendar year that Chicago will see a sunset occurring after 5 p.m.

And, on Thursday, Feb. 1, Chicago will, for the first time in three months, see 10 hours of sunlight, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

A little more than a month after that, daylight saving time will resume.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will begin again on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming just days later.

In the meantime, days will slowly continue to get longer. By January 31, sunrise will be at approximately 7:04 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:03 p.m., according to the website Sunrise Sunset.