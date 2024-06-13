The iconic Chicago attraction known as "The Bean" or Cloud Gate has been closed for months, but officials have finally revealed a timeline for when it could reopen.

The polished chrome-like sculpture designed by Anish Kapoor has been under construction since August 2023 and was originally targeted for completion in April.

But April came and went, and officials said the intended reopening would take place "this spring."

Now, a spokesperson for the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said the area surrounding the structure will reopen to the public before the end of June.

"We are happy to share that final Plaza construction work is nearly completed on a comprehensive rebuild of the Plaza podium including new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, a waterproofing system and accessibility upgrades to Grainger Plaza," the spokesperson said. "Weather-permitting, we expect to reopen the Plaza to the public before the end of the month."

Any photos that have been taken since last fall include chain link fencing covered with green tarp and photos of the Bean.

The fences first went up in August and were supposed to be down by the spring, but with summer just around the corner, it appears they may soon be coming down.

For now, tours continue, but close up views are obscured, leaving groups to suggest alternatives. Choose Chicago recommends checking out Cloud Gate from Cindy’s, the rooftop bar inside the Chicago Athletic Association. The bar is across the street from Millennium Park and features an open-air terrace.