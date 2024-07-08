NASCAR Chicago Street Race

When will streets reopen after NASCAR Chicago Street Race? Here's a timeline

While some roads began reopening almost immediately following the race on Sunday evening, others weren't expected to be back open for several days - or more than a week in some cases.

Now that the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race is in the books, Chicago residents, workers and commuters might be wondering when streets will reopen for good.

While some roads began reopening almost immediately following the race on Sunday evening, others weren't expected to be back open for several days - or more than a week in some cases. According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, streets will reopen in a "phased approach," with DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive taking priority.

Here's the full reopening schedule:

Monday, July 8

  • Northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to reopen by 6 a.m.
  • Northbound and southbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Monroe Street to reopen by noon. However, one lane will be closed on northbound Michigan between Jackson and Van Buren.

Tuesday, July 9

  • Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive to reopen on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Major closures are set to wrap up in the coming days, "inner-perimeter" closures could continue through the middle of next week, according to OEMC. Some could remain in place until the track wall, fence and viewing structures are demobilized.

Those tasks are expected to be finished by the end of the day on July 18, OEMC stated.

