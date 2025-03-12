When will Southwest Airlines charge for bags, change seating policies?

Southwest Airlines made a stunning announcement on Tuesday, revealing it would begin charging passengers for checked baggage for the first time ever.

Throughout its history, Southwest has been known for not charging for bags, even coining the trademarked phrase “Bags Fly Free,” or for assigning seats, but both of those things will change in coming years.

Here’s what passengers need to know about the company’s new direction.

When will Southwest begin charging for checked bags?

According to the company, tickets purchased on or after May 28, 2025 will require passengers to pay a fee to check bags on their flights, a departure from their previous policies.

Not all passengers will have to pay for their bags however. Frequent flyers who hold “A-List Preferred” status with the airline will get two free checked bags on each flight, as will Business Select travelers.

“A-List” members and Southwest credit card holders will each get one free checked bag per flight, according to the company.

The company did not announce how much checked bags will cost.

What about assigned seating?

Previously, Southwest flights operated in a system that required passengers to obtain a check-in spot, with A-group passengers getting the flight first and choosing their own seats. “B” and “C” group passengers then followed.

Beginning in early 2026, the company will instead begin operating with assigned seating, a policy change that will also be accompanied by the decision to have different levels of seating instead of a one-class cabin arrangement.

Some seats will come with extra legroom, a move that will require planes to be retrofitted.

In advance of that move, an “economy fare” will be added into the company’s pricing structure on May 28 when the new checked bag fees go into effect.

Why is the company making these changes?

According to Southwest, it is believed that charging for premium seating and introducing assigned seating will add approximately $1.5 billion to its earnings in the year 2027.

The company also says that the airline industry raked in more than $5 billion in baggage fees in 2024, and they hope to increase revenues by implementing similar fees on their flights.