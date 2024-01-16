Daylight Saving Time

When will Daylight Saving Time begin for 2024?

Chicago sunrises are starting to get earlier

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago area is starting to see more and more sunlight, signaling the coming of Daylight Saving Time for 2024.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming within just a matter of days.

Chicago Forecast 9 hours ago

Wind chill warnings, advisories in effect for entire Chicago area; temps to feel like -35

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

As cold continues, will Chicago-area schools be closed Wednesday? Here's how to check

Chicago Forecast 3 hours ago

Wind chill advisory begins across Chicago as another round of cold, snow eyes the region

In the meantime, days will slowly continue to get longer. By January 31, sunrise will be at approximately 7:04 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:03 p.m., according to the website Sunrise Sunset.

Finally, the latest sunrise of the year will take place in early January, with a 7:18 a.m. sunrise, even as days are slowly getting longer.

This article tagged under:

Daylight Saving Time
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us