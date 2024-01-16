When will Daylight Saving Time begin for 2024?

The Chicago area is starting to see more and more sunlight, signaling the coming of Daylight Saving Time for 2024.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming within just a matter of days.

In the meantime, days will slowly continue to get longer. By January 31, sunrise will be at approximately 7:04 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:03 p.m., according to the website Sunrise Sunset.

Finally, the latest sunrise of the year will take place in early January, with a 7:18 a.m. sunrise, even as days are slowly getting longer.