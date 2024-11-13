When will Chicago see its first snowflakes? They could come ‘right on target'

Wednesday's weather forecast for the Chicago area calls for a breezy day with cloudy skies and temperatures slightly above average, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with rain expected to develop overnight.

And while the weather was expected to stay sunny and mild through the weekend, the Chicago area could see its first snowflakes of the season by next week.

"That's pretty much right on target if that does come through," Roman said, of the potential snow's timing. "It's about that time."

When does Chicago typically see its first snow?

The Chicago area typically sees its first trace of snow Oct. 31, Roman said. The area's first measurable snow -- 0.1 of an inch or more -- usually comes Nov. 18, Roman said, and the area's first average snow of one inch or more typically occurs Dec. 7.

According to Roman, the "unsettled" weather pattern that could feature a flake or two was expected to move in next Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20 and 21.

"Maybe some flurries Wednesday afternoon into the evening and into Thursday," Roman said. "Nothing may stick."

Chicago forecast

Before the potential first snow, the Chicago area was expected to see above average temperatures and rain developing before more warmth this coming weekend, Roman said.

Wednesday during the daytime hours was expected to be cloudy, Roman said, with a high temperature of around 53 degrees. That's about three degrees above the average for this time of year, Roman said.

By afternoon, winds were expected to pick up, Roman said, with gusts as high as 25 miles-per-hour at times. BY around 4 p.m., showers were likely to develop, beginning in the southern counties, including Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee in Illinois, and Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana, Roman said.

Around 7 p.m. those showers will lift and become more widespread, Roman said, with more scattered showers overnight. According to the National Weather Service, an isolated storm could develop, primarily south of I-80.

Rain develops south-to-north towards sunset, then continues tonight. An isolated storm is also possible tonight, primarily south of I-80. While some light showers/drizzle may linger into Thu, we’ll dry out in time for the weekend as temps climb near 60. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/paV6VMhnF4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 13, 2024

By Thursday morning, the rain was expected to continue, Roman said, making for a wet commute for some.

By the weekend, sunnier skies were expected, with higher temperatures in the upper 50s.