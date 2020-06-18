When Will Chicago Beaches Reopen?

Chicago's beaches aren't reopening with Lakefront Trail next week.

The city's mayor said the decision to keep beaches closed was aimed at preventing crowds from gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are concerned about the beaches because of congregating," Lightfoot said Thursday as she announced the popular 606 Trail and Chicago's habors will be joining the Lakefront Trail in reopening Monday.

"When we get to a point where we believe that we can safely reopen the beaches we will, but for now they remain closed," Lightfoot added.

Despite several parts of the city beginning to cautiously reopen, other lakefront locations will also remain closed, including athletic fields and parking lots.

The 606 Bloomingdale Trail and Lakefront Trail are both set to reopen Monday and stay open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Chicago harbors also will open for the 2020 boating season along with South Shore and Sydney R. Marovitz golf courses.

With the city continuing to move forward in its phased reopening plan, the reopenings represent a significant step forward. Even still, numerous restrictions will still remain in place along the trails.

No congregating will be allowed, meaning runners, bikers and walkers will have to continue moving. Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic.

Only select entrances to the Lakefront Trail will open to manage congestion and because of construction closures.