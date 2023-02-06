When White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring is in the air.

That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona.

Here are the dates for when each team's pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players.

When do pitchers and catchers report to spring training?

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 15. Position players join them on Feb. 20.

Where are the spring training locations for each team?

Teams are divided into the Cactus League, which is held in Arizona, and the Grapefruit League, which is in Florida. In some cases, teams share a home facility.

The White Sox play at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Ariz.

When are the first spring training games?

The first spring training games will be played on Friday, Feb. 24 with the Rangers at the Royals and the Mariners at the Padres. All 30 teams will be in action the following day, and the White Sox will open against the Padres.

Spring training games will be played through March 28. The regular season begins on March 30 for all teams. The White Sox begin their regular season in Houston to play the World Series champion Astros.

When does the World Baseball Classic begin?

Pool play for the World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 to March 15. Teams are divided into four pools, with games played at Chase Field in Arizona, loanDepot park in Miami, Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

The semifinals (March 19-20) and championship game (March 21) will take place in Miami.

