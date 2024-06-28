When and where is the 2024 Republican National Convention?

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in the first presidential debate of the general election season, making history with the debate occurring before either candidate has been officially nominated by their party.

The official nominations take place at each party's respective convention, with the Republican Party slated to officially nominate Trump in just a few weeks.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with events to be held at the Fiserv Forum located in the city's downtown.

The convention's timing comes as Trump is slated to be sentenced on a conviction of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days earlier on July 11.

Even if sentencing moves forward, the former president would not report to prison if that is part of the sentence handed down. He would remain free as expected appeals play out within the court system, something the former president has indicated he will pursue.

The expectation is that Trump will still secure his party’s nomination for president, and will speak at the final day of the convention on July 18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

President Joe Biden will receive his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, set for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.