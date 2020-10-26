When Trick-or-Treat Starts in Chicago This Halloween

Trick-or-treating in Chicago will likely look somewhat different this year.

Chicago officials have not released an official time for trick-or-treating in the city, but have candy gathering events starting as early as 9:40 a.m.

In many Chicago suburbs, traditional trick-or-treating begins around 3 p.m., but will require enhanced safety measures in light of the coronavirus.

City officials created a compilation of activities in Chicago for Halloweek, including locations to safely trick-or-treat and various giveaways.

Here ares some events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Portage Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison Row Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Washington Park's Online Halloween Party for people with primary intellectual or developmental disabilities from noon to 1 p.m.

Community Goody Bag Giveaway at Fosco Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2020 Walk-Through Halloween Photo Event + Food Crafts in Lake View from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Truck-or-Treat at White Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mutts of the Midway Virtual Pet Costume from midnight to 10:15 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating the Trails at Peterson Park from 9:40 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.

Halloween on Catalpa in Andersonville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spooky Skate at Fifth Third Arena, Chicago Blackhawks Community Rink, from noon to 2 p.m.

Candy Grab at The Salvation Army Mayfair Community Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween Party at Bessemer Park from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BUILD Halloween: Spooky Campus in Austin from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween "Candy" Parade in Englewood from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released eight guidelines this month for celebrating Halloween safely this year, as well as plans for activities and programming surrounding the holiday.

The guidelines, according to the city, read as follows:

Masks aren’t just for trick-or-treaters this year! Everyone—including candy givers—should wear a face covering (multi-layered, covering the mouth and nose, without gaps around the face).

Leave a light on or hang a Halloweek sign in your window to let others know your house is giving out candy safely.

Handing out candy? Please socially distance and have hand sanitizer, too.

Trick or treating? Stay on the move! Less congregating means more houses and more candy.

Ensure there’s all treats and no tricks. Please don’t reach into candy bowls while trick or treating, and eat candy only at home after washing your hands.

No Haunted Houses. They are truly spooky and dangerous this year.

Keep your candy crew small. Trick-or-treating groups should be 6 people or less.

No house parties large or small this year.

“This year more than ever it is important to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “With these guidelines we are making sure that children and adults that want to enjoy Halloween can do so without putting themselves or their community at risk.”

Blommer Chocolate Company will also be making 10,000 bags safely filled with candy and treats to be distributed throughout the week, some with a "golden ticket" hidden among them, with winners receiving a 10 lb. chocolate bar.

“This Halloween we’re asking that people use their creativity and imagination not just on their costumes and decorations, but in how they safely celebrate,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “Maintain social distancing, keep to small groups and consider celebrating throughout the week to minimize congregation. We’ve made some good progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks but don’t want to see that reversed, especially with cold weather coming and people spending more time indoors.”