Chicago's Premier League fans are in luck, as the Windy City will host two matches between the English football league's clubs this summer.

As part of the second Premier League Summer Series, four clubs will compete at Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 30.

Next month’s doubleheader will feature Manchester United, West Ham United, Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

“In these four clubs we have world-class players and managers who will undoubtedly give supporters a fantastic Premier League experience just before the season starts,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a release.

The first match, between West Ham United and Everton, will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Then, Manchester United will go head-to-head against AFC Bournemouth at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets include admission to both games. Tickets can be purchased online through the Premier League’s website.

During the Summer Series, all four teams will visit three cities across the United States. The clubs will also play July 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Aug. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A full schedule of each date's match-ups is available on the Premier League’s website.