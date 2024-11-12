When to catch the last supermoon of the year, and why its special

Better catch this week’s supermoon -- it will be a while until the next one.

The upcoming supermoon will be the fourth and final one of the year, looking bigger and brighter than usual as it comes within about 225,000 miles (361,867 kilometers) of Earth.

The supermoon rises after the peak of the Taurid meteor shower and before the Leonids are most active.

Last month’s supermoon was 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers) closer, making it the year’s closest. The series started in August.

In 2025, expect three supermoons beginning in October.

When will the next supermoon rise in the sky?

The moon will rise Thursday, but hit its peak Friday.

According to Astronomy Magazine, the moon will hit its full phase at approximately 6:26 a.m. Central Standard Time on Friday morning.

That will occur just before sunrise in Chicago, which occurs at 6:40 a.m.

What is a supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach distance to Earth. That distance is approximately 221,938 miles, according to the agency.

A supermoon obviously isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible. It’s easier to detect the change in brightness, experts say — a supermoon can be 30% brighter than average.

According to NASA, supermoons always appear consecutively, and there are typically three-to-four per year.

How do other supermoons compare?

This year features a quartet of supermoons.

The one in August was 224,917 miles (361,970 kilometers) away. September’s was 222,131 miles (357,486 kilometers) away. A partial lunar eclipse also unfolded that night, visible in much of the Americas, Africa and Europe as Earth’s shadow fell on the moon, resembling a small bite.

October’s supermoon was the year’s closest at 222,055 miles (357,364 kilometers) from Earth. This month’s supermoon will make its closest approach on Thursday with the full lunar phase the next day.

What makes this month’s supermoon special?

According to NASA, this month’s supermoon will be the last one to occur at a full moon until Oct. 2025, with nearly 11 months elapsing without a supermoon being visible in the night sky.

There will be four straight supermoons between Oct. 2025 and Jan. 2026, according to the agency.