When the Chicago Bears Will Make Their First Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Michael Allardyce

The NFL Draft is almost here, and we'll see what players the Chicago Bears select to bolster their roster.

If you don't want to sit around and watch the first eight picks get made and just tune in when the Bears are on the clock, here is our best approximation of when that will be.

And reminder, the Bears cold trade back from the No. 9 pick and draft even later.

Our best guess is you'll want to tune in at 8 p.m. CT. The Bears will be on the clock for up to 10 minutes before making their pick, the NFL Network and ESPN crews will divide that time breaking down the previous pick and looking ahead to the Bears options.

And the draft could be moving quickly or slowly based upon the picks made before, and if there are any trades.

We're basing our guess on last year's draft. In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks drafter Charles Cross with the ninth-overall pick at 8:09 p.m. CT.

Things went a little slower in 2021, with the Broncos selecting Patrick Surtain II at 8:26 p.m. CT.

So tuning in at 8 p.m. CT will make sure you don't miss the pick if it goes on the earlier side. Worst case scenario, you have to wait a few minutes longer.

And if you want to watch more of the first eight picks with Bears-centric analysis leading up to and after the Bears draft pick, NBC Sports Chicago will be streaming Draft Night in Chicago: First Round Reaction, reacting to each pick of the first round up to the Bears in real-time, dissecting how it impacts the Bears.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

