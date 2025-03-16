When does spring begin? Here's what to know with ‘Chicagohenge' sunsets nearing

While Chicago got a blast of summer-like temperatures on Friday and well above-average temperatures Saturday, astronomical spring has still not begun.

Though meteorological spring began at the start of march, the astronomical seasons don't change until the early morning of March 20, when the vernal equinox takes place.

While the vernal equinox itself only lasts a brief moment, occurring at 4:01 a.m. that morning, Chicago's mostly symmetrical street grid gives city residents a few days of opportunities to see a uniquely picturesque sunrise and sunset.

Twice a year, near both the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the city's street grid aligns with sunrises and sunsets in a phenomenon known as "Chicagohenge."

According to Adler Planetarium, Chicago's street grid lines up almost exactly with the cardinal directions of a compass, creating ideal conditions for clear sunset and sunrise views as seasons change.

Named after the historic Stonehenge monument, a sculpture similar to Stonehenge named "America's Courtyard" can be found on the right side of the planetarium when approaching the building.

According to the planetarium, the best times to view Chicagohenge for the vernal equinox come just after local sunrise and just before local sunset, with the views able to be seen by looking due east and due west, respectively.

Below are the sunrise and sunset times for this spring's Chicagohenge:

Thursday, March 20: Sunrise at 6:53 a.m., sunset at 7:03 p.m.

Friday, March 21: Sunrise at 6:51 a.m., sunset at 7:04 p.m.

Saturday, March 22: Sunrise at 6:50 a.m., sunset at 7:05 p.m.

More information on Chicagohenge can be found here.