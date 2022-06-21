When is This Year's Chicago Air and Water Show?

The Chicago Air and Water Show, a long-time fixture on the summer calendar in the city, is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this year, with free admission and all sorts of fun on the docket for attendees.

According to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the show will take place on Aug. 20 and 21 at North Avenue Beach and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The show will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, and admission is free for those looking to attend the event.

The Air and Water Show will feature hundreds of boats and airplanes, including the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will thrill residents throughout the city as they practice their acrobatic maneuvers in the lead-up to the event.

The Army’s Golden Knights parachute squadron will also take part in the event, according to the group’s website.

More details on the Air and Water Show can be found on the DCASE website in the lead-up to the event.