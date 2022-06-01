When is the Taste of Chicago, Preliminary Neighborhood Food Festivals?

The city's iconic Taste of Chicago will bring tasty bites to Grant Park this summer.

The massive food festival will be held at Jackson and Columbus from July 8-10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Grant Park and will be free of charge to enter.

With more than 30 vendors, Chicagoans can walk around the city's lakefront while enjoying celebrated food, drinks and live music, as well as DJs and dance lessons.

Here's the full lineup.

Leading up to the summer event, the Taste of Chicago this June will host mini versions of the festival in neighborhoods across the city.

Cuisine from Chicago's Austin, Little Village and Pullman neighborhoods will be on display each weekend next month, beginning June 11, with top area food vendors and live music.

Taste of Austin will kickstart the series on June 11 from noon-8 p.m., featuring Blues music, as well as Caribbean fare, savory soul food, tacos and gumbo.

Located at 5720 W. Chicago Ave., food-lovers can enjoy bites from Josephine's Southern Cooking, Robinson's No.1 Ribs and Whadda Jerk, among other restaurants. For a full list of participating eateries and musical guests, click here.

Taste of Pullman on June 18 will provide dance classes, in addition to music and gourmet bites. Chicagoans can enjoy ribs, sandwiches, sausages and hot dogs, as well as live music and DJ performances.

From noon-8 p.m. at 11101 S. Cottage Grove, the food festival will include cuisine from Chicago's Doghouse, Southside Grinds and Yum Dum, as well as other local spots. For a full food and music lineup, click here.

On June 25 from noon-8 p.m., Taste of Little Village will give people a taste from restaurants like Carnitas Y Tacos, Don Paleta and Maravatio, among additional spots.

The final bite-sized festival will be held at Ortiz De Dominguez School, located at 3000 S. Lawndale Ave., and will not allow alcoholic beverages on the grounds. For more information on food and musical performances, click here.