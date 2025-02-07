Super Bowl

When is the Puppy Bowl 2025? What to know about the cutest game on Super Bowl Sunday

The dogs will compete across two teams -- one named Ruff, the other one Fluff -- with the winning one taking home the coveted "Lombarky" trophy

PUPPY BOWL XIV
Animal Planet/Damian Strohmeyer

Sunday's big game is about to get really cute. And ruff.

The Puppy Bowl, that is. The 21st annual game, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 9, ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, features 142 adorable rescue puppies from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states, according to organizers.

The dogs will compete across two teams -- one named Ruff, the other one Fluff -- with the winning one taking home the coveted "Lombarky" trophy.

The game, which raises awareness and donations for shelters and rescues across the country, also features a special honor for MVP, or Most Valuable Puppy, along with an "Underdog Award," which goes to the pup that "surprises viewers the most with an outstanding performance."

Here's when it is and how to watch.

When and what time is the Puppy Bowl?

The 2025 Puppy Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 9. It begins at 1 p.m. CT, and will last three hours.

Where to watch the Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV. It will also stream on Discovery+, Max and Fubo

