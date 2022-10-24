When Is the Powerball Drawing for the $610 Million Jackpot?

Illinois Lottery players seem to have hit a stroke of luck recently.
The latest pool of lottery winners include $1.34 billion Mega Millions, $1 million Mega Millions and $1 million Powerball tickets.
Now, players can try their odds at bagging an estimated $610 million Powerball jackpot.
The prize has been snowballing for 34 drawings, with its current cash value sitting at $292.6 million. The next drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. Monday.
If won, the jackpot would mark the second largest Powerball prize claimed this year. So far, the largest sum collected in 2022 was a $632.6 million jackpot hit Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.
The jackpot also tallies as the eighth largest prize in game history. But, the chances of winning it all are pretty slim: 1 in 292.2 million.
If a winner doesn't turn up Monday, the payout will continue to grow and shift to the next drawing.
Local
Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The lottery game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots:
- $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016
- $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019
- $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018
- $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022
- $610 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
- $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013
- $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012