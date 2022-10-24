When Is the Powerball Drawing for the $610 Million Jackpot?

Illinois Lottery players seem to have hit a stroke of luck recently.

The latest pool of lottery winners include $1.34 billion Mega Millions, $1 million Mega Millions and $1 million Powerball tickets.

Now, players can try their odds at bagging an estimated $610 million Powerball jackpot.

The prize has been snowballing for 34 drawings, with its current cash value sitting at $292.6 million. The next drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. Monday.

If won, the jackpot would mark the second largest Powerball prize claimed this year. So far, the largest sum collected in 2022 was a $632.6 million jackpot hit Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The jackpot also tallies as the eighth largest prize in game history. But, the chances of winning it all are pretty slim: 1 in 292.2 million.

If a winner doesn't turn up Monday, the payout will continue to grow and shift to the next drawing.

Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The lottery game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots: