When Is The Next US Presidential Election?

With the 2022 midterm elections just days away, some voters across the country are wondering when Americans will vote on the nation's top office again.

According to the federal government, general elections in the United States are held on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November, meaning Election Day always falls on or between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8.

The next U.S. Presidential Election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

Additionally, federal elections are held once every two years in the United States, with presidential elections occurring once every four years.

While most states hold statewide elections on even-numbered years as well, Virginia, New Jersey, Louisiana and Mississippi all hold their gubernatorial and statewide elections in odd-numbered years.

In each federal election, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the 100 U.S. Senate seats are decided upon. In this year's general elections, 34 senate seats across the country will be voted on.

While the next presidential election is still two years and one day away, aspiring presidential candidates typically announce their campaigns during the calendar year preceding the general election.

In the lead-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, the first debates for the large Democratic field were held in June 2019, with most candidates having announced their campaigns in the first half of 2019.

In 2020, the Iowa caucuses began the primary season in early February, with the nation's first primary in New Hampshire happening the following week.