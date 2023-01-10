When Is The Next Mega Millions Drawing? Your Chance at a $1.1B Jackpot is Coming Up

After yet another Mega Millions drawing with no grand prize winner, lotto players have another shot at the jackpot, now up to $1.1 billion.

According to lottery officials, Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CST. That makes the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday evening.

At $1.1 billion, Tuesday's jackpot currently stands as the third largest in Mega Millions history. In 2018, a $1.53 billion jackpot was hit in South Carolina. And this past July, a $1.33 billion winning ticket was sold at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines.

Winners that hit the grand prize have the option of taking a 29-year, $1.1 billion annuity. The cash option, which lotto officials say most winners opt for, comes in at $568.7 million.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

How to Play Mega Millions

Each ticket costs $2 to play. Players also have the option to add a "Megaplier" option to their tickets. That addition costs $1, and can potentially multiply any non-jackpot prize a player wins.

To play, players are asked to pick five numbers between 1-and-70, and to choose one Mega Ball.

Players can either pick their own numbers, or can have the machine select numbers for them. Tickets must be purchased one hour or more before the drawing.

In order to win the grand prize jackpot, players must match all five numbers, along with the Mega Ball.

How to Win Mega Millions

There are nine different ways to win prizes in the game.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot. The odds of doing so are around 1-in-302 million.

Here are the other eight prize levels. All of these prizes are subject to the “Megaplier,” which can increase the given prize.

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match four numbers and the Mega Ball: $10,000

Match four numbers: $500

Match three numbers and the Mega Ball: $200

Match three numbers: $10

Match two numbers and the Mega Ball: $10

Match one number and the Mega Ball: $4

Match the Mega Ball: $2

Tickets can be checked at any Illinois Lottery retailer, or via the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Prizes of $600 or lower can be claimed at participating retailers, with certain limitations. Prizes over that amount must be redeemed at Illinois Lottery customer service centers.

According to Illinois lottery officials, winners of $200,000 or more can choose to remain anonymous.