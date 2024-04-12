When is the last day to file taxes? What to know as deadline approaches

Tax season has been going on for a while, but time to file is quickly running out with the federal deadline just days away.

The 2024 tax deadline is Monday, April 15, with the Internal Revenue Service expecting over 128.7 million returns to be filed by that date.

Though the tax season officially began back on Jan. 29, those who have been procrastinating filing their taxes may be wondering what they need to do to get their return in on time.

If you're still waiting to file your tax return, here's what to know ahead of Monday's deadline.

Can I file my taxes electronically for free?

While the IRS Free File Program allows most Americans to file their federal taxes for free online, there are a variety of services available for those who qualify.

Some individuals could be eligible for full-service tax preparation services through the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs also exist.

Eligibility for programs vary, but most Americans are eligible if they make $60,000 or less, have a qualifying disability, have limited English skills, or are 60 years of age or older.

In Illinois, many residents are eligible for free tax filing as well through the MyTax Illinois service. Residents who are filing using an IL-1040 and meet other criteria are eligible, according to officials.

When will you get your refund?

According to the IRS, several factors can impact the timing of a refund after the IRS has received a return. However, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days, the IRS says.

"The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills," the agency says. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

Tracking your refund

You can track your refund using the IRS' "Where's my Refund?" tool.

According to officials, the tool allows taxpayers to see "detailed refund status messages in plain language." As part of improvements this year, the tool will provide taxpayers with "clearer and more detailed updates," including if the IRS is requesting more information.