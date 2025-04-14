When is the last day to file taxes? What to know ahead of Tax Day 2025

Tax Day is this week -- which means Americans have only a limited left to file their taxes before the deadline.

If you live in Illinois, Indiana or elsewhere, here's what to know about Tax Day, your refund status and filing returns.

How should I file my taxes?

Both the Internal Revenue Service and Illinois Department of Revenue began accepting returns on Jan. 27, with the use of electronic filing and direct deposit encouraged.

"We encourage taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds," IDOR Director David Harris said.

Illinois is participating in the free IRS Direct File program this year, where eligible Illinois taxpayers can use the program to file their 2024 federal returns directly with the IRS.

Federal return information can then be transferred into MyTax Illinois, to file Illinois individual income taxes at no cost.

“IRS Direct File offers free federal tax return filing, step-by-step guidance, and real-time online support,” Harris said. “Eligible taxpayers can then use the verified Direct File information from a federal return to file their state taxes for free at My Tax Illinois, not only saving time but also reducing the likelihood of errors.”

Where is my refund?

According to the IRS, taxpayers can check their refund status approximately 24 hours after they e-file a return for tax year 2024.

If a taxpayer is filing a return for a year prior to that, they can check refund status within three-to-four days.

Finally, if a taxpayer files a paper return, they can check their refund status after approximately four weeks.

There are two ways to check refund status, with the easiest being done through the IRS’ website. Taxpayers can also call the IRS at 1-800-829-4477.

The Illinois Department of Revenue urged those wondering about the status of their refunds to use the state's Where's My Refund? link or visit MyTax Illinois to make payments and fulfill other needs.

The Where's My Refund page will allow users to check if their return was received, if it is being processed or has completed processing, when refunds will be direct deposited or mailed, if a return did not result in a refund or if a notice was sent about a change to the refund.

Once a time frame for a refund is provided, taxpayers can also check the Comptroller's Find Your Illinois Tax Refund System for more information, as that agency issues the refunds to each account.

Indiana residents can use the INTIME website to check their refund status, or they can call 317-232-2240 and choose “Option 3” on the menu.

What do I need to check my federal refund status?

According to the IRS, taxpayers will need their Social Security Number or their individual taxpayer ID number in order to check their refund status.

They will also need their filing status, and their refund amount.

How long does it typically take to receive a refund?

According to the IRS, most returns filed electronically will be processed and refunds will be issued in less than three weeks, with an even more expedited process for those who choose direct deposit.

For Illinois residents, tax refunds from electronically filed returns usually take around four weeks to be sent out following receipt of the return. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, the department has not seen "any delays in processing" so far this year.

For those looking to speed up the processing of their refund, the department recommends you:

Have all the necessary tax documents ready and file the tax return electronically.

Avoid common mistakes that can delay the processing of a return. Enter correct Social Security number, name, address, and direct deposit information. Include any required supporting documents (e.g., W-2 and 1099 forms, Schedule ICR, Schedule M, Schedule IL-E/EIC, all requested pages of the federal return). Review the entries made on each line for accuracy.



Indiana residents can typically expect refunds within three-to-four weeks of filing their returns.

What if I owe money?

There are a variety of options for paying taxes online.

The IRS offers the following:

There are also options for those who can't pay their amount in full.

What if I miss the deadline?

Those who can't file by the April 15 deadline are automatically granted a six-month extension in Illinois, giving them until Oct. 15 to file.

"Please note that an extension to file does not extend the time to pay. If taxes are owed, taxpayers must pay the amount due by April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest," the IDOR stated. "If taxpayers are unable to file a tax return and owe taxes, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals."

The IRS suggests anyone unable to file their tax return by the deadline apply for a tax-filing extension. Here are some ways to do so: