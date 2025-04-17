The deadline for applying for homeowner property tax savings is only days away, but when is the date, and are you eligible?

This Monday will mark the last day for homeowners to apply for the tax-exemption. Exemptions are savings that contribute to lowering a homeowner’s property tax bill. The most common is the Homeowner Exemption, which saves homeowners hundreds of dollars on their property tax bills annually.

Exemptions are also available for seniors, veterans and persons with disabilities.

Applications can be submitted either online or by mail. The forms are available in multiple languages including Spanish, Polish and more.

“As we near the application deadline, I urge everybody to check and make sure you have your exemptions,” said Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi. “Share this information with your friends and family to make sure your loved ones have their property tax savings in place."

If you're unsure of your exemption status, you can find more details in the "property details" section of the exemptions website.

Applications, which are encouraged to be done digitally, can be found at this link.

More information can be found here.