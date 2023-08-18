When is the first Republican presidential debate?

While some Americans may still feel like they're recovering from the 2020 presidential election, the 2024 race is quickly approaching as Republican presidential hopefuls prepare for the first GOP debate.

Republican candidates are expected to take the stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the first of three currently scheduled debates.

In order to qualify for the debate, candidates must have filed with the Federal Election Commission, sign a pledge to not participate in any non-RNC debates and support the eventual Republican nominee, in addition to polling and donation prerequisites.

The polling and donation requirements are as follows:

Prove to the RNC by Monday that they have polled above 1% since July in three national polls, or in two national polls and one poll from each of two different early primary states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina). The polls must meet RNC stated standards. Prove to the RNC by Monday they have attracted donations from at least 40,000 individuals, with at least 200 from each of 20 states or territories.

While GOP front-runner and former president Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would not attend the debate, five other candidates have met the first debate requirements, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Ron DeSantis: Governor of Florida

Governor of Florida Vivek Ramaswamy: Entrepreneur, businessman

Entrepreneur, businessman Nikki Haley: Former U.S. Ambassador to United Nations, former Governor of South Carolina

Former U.S. Ambassador to United Nations, former Governor of South Carolina Tim Scott: U.S. Senator from South Carolina

U.S. Senator from South Carolina Doug Burgum: Governor of North Dakota

The following two candidates have met donation and polling requirements, but have yet to sign the RNC pledge:

Mike Pence: Former Vice President, former Governor of Indiana

Former Vice President, former Governor of Indiana Chris Christie: Former Governor of New Jersey

The following three candidates have met just one of the RNC requirements, in addition to filing with the FEC:

Asa Hutchinson: Former Governor of Arkansas

Former Governor of Arkansas Francis Suarez: Mayor of Miami

Mayor of Miami Will Hurd: Former Congressman of Texas

Following the August Milwaukee debate, another GOP debate is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, Calif., with more stringent donation and polling requirements.

Additionally, a third debate is scheduled for sometime in October, to be held in Alabama.

Wednesday evening's debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time.