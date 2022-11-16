When is the First Day of Winter and What is the Winter Solstice?

With Chicago and its surrounding suburbs seeing the first measurable snowfall of the season on Tuesday, the conditions outside are already feeling like fall has come to an end.

Despite the snow and cold weather outside, the official start to winter is still more than a month away.

While meteorological seasons are generally recognized as periods of three months beginning at the start of every third month, astronomical seasons are lined up with biannual equinoxes and solstices.

The first day of winter coincides with the winter solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The winter solstice marks the point when the North Pole is at its' furthest location away from the sun, creating the atmosphere for shorter hours of sunlight.

According to the National Weather Service, this year's winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 21, marking the official start of winter.

While the solstice and shortest day of the year will both occur on Dec. 21, the following day is recognized as the first full day of winter.

Though the day of the solstice is always marked, the solstice itself is only the moment that the northern hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

As the solstice marks the changing of seasons, the event also holds significance to many cultures. Several ancient structures were built as ways to track the seasons, including Stonehenge in England and Newgrange in Ireland.

Additionally, the solstice can also be seen as the time in which the sun's path reaches its most southerly point of the sky, with the opposite effect being witnessed in the southern hemisphere.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the word solstice originates from the Latin words sol and sistere, translating to "sun" and "to stand still" respectively, loosely translating to "sun stand still."

After the winter solstice concludes, the sun begins to advance northward all the way up until the summer solstice occurs in the northern hemisphere, marking the when the sun is most closely tilted to the hemisphere.

Despite starting near the end of the months they begin in, astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons both last for approximately three months.

Below is a list of the astronomical season changes we can expect to see following the upcoming winter solstice next month: