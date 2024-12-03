When is the Blue Man Group's last performance in Chicago? Here are the final dates

The Blue Man Group -- the popular performance group known for its immersive shows using innovative percussion instruments -- while covered in blue paint -- will soon end its decades-long residency in Chicago.

If you're hoping to see a show before the Blue Man Group departs the city, you still have some time.

Shows are planned most days in December -- and the first five days in January -- until the group's final performance on Jan. 5. Along with Chicago, the Blue Man Group is also bidding farewell to New York City, where it first began performances in 1991.

Performances will continue throughout next year in Boston and Las Vegas, with residencies entering their 30th and 25th years, respectively.

Additionally, the group will return to Orlando in early April 2025. Shows also exist in Berlin, Germany and on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

“Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks," Jack Kenn, the group's managing director, said in a previous statement.

Tickets for remaining Chicago shows and more information on the group can be found here.

The Blue Man Group is currently part of the global circus giant Cirque du Soleil.