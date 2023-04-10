When is the 2023 USFL season? How to watch, schedule, list of teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football is back, America!

Action for season two of the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) is set to hit four cities around the U.S. in just a few days.

When the playoffs roll around, two teams will then advance to the league's championship game in July.

But first, here's everything you need to know about the league and how you can tune into the action:

When does the 2023 USFL season begin?

The 2023 USFL Season is set to begin Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

Where is the 2023 USFL season played?

The four different host cities of the season include Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.

How many teams are in the USFL?

There are two divisions of four teams each. Here’s how they stack up:

North Division

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Memphis Showboats

How many weeks are in the USFL's regular season?

The regular season is 10 weeks. Teams within the same division will face off twice, while teams in opposite divisions battle it out once.

How do I watch the 2023 USFL season?

All of the games are available on either NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FS1 or FOX. The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston – 12 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 2

Saturday, April 22

Houston at New Orleans – 12:30 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Memphis at Birmingham – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Michigan at Philadelphia – 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 3

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Memphis at Houston – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

New Jersey at Michigan – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Memphis at Michigan – 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey – 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 5

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Houston at Birmingham – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Memphis at New Orleans – 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Birmingham at Michigan – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

New Jersey at Houston – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis – 2 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 8

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Michigan at New Orleans – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Orleans at Memphis – 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston – 2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1 p.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

Birmingham at Memphis – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston – 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

Philadelphia at Michigan – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

When do the 2023 USFL playoffs start?

The USFL playoffs will start on June 24 with the top two teams from the divisions facing off in two separate playoff games. The winners advance to the championship game.

When is the 2023 USFL Championship Game?

The USFL Championship Game is slated for July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located in Canton, Ohio.