When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election?

Thanks to a bill Illinois lawmakers passed in 2021, the state's 2022 primary election will be several months later than usual.

The 2022 Illinois primary takes place on June 28.

Historically, Illinois' primary elections take place in March. But in 2021, lawmakers during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries to June 28. The shift was made in part so lawmakers could accommodate new census data — which had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic — to help redraw redistricting maps.

Important Dates to Know for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

May 13, 2022: Last day to register to receive a mail-in ballot

May 19, 2022: Early in-person voting begins at your county clerk's office

June 12, 2022: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23, 2022: Last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is post-marked before this date)

June 28, 2022: Illinois statewide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

On your ballot this year, in addition to local measures and races, will be Republican and Democratic nominees for Governor, U.S. Senate.

The winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party's nominee for the November 8 general election.