When is the 2022 Illinois Governor Election Primary?

2022 is an election year in Illinois — with the primary election in June, and the general Election in November.

This year, the primaries are June 28 which is later than usual.

Historically, Illinois' primary elections take place in March. But in 2021, lawmakers during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries to June 28.

On your primary ballot, in addition to local measures and races, will be Republican and Democratic nominees for Governor.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party's nominee for the November 8 general election.

According to Ballotpedia's unofficial list, there are two Democratic candidates vying for the Democratic nominee for Governor, including the incumbent, J.B. Pritzker.

The list of people running on the Republican ticket for Governor is longer, with 10 candidates listed.

No other candidates are allowed to file to run for governor, as the filing deadline for this election has passed.

Important Dates to Know for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

May 13, 2022: Last day to register to receive a mail-in ballot

May 19, 2022: Early in-person voting begins at your county clerk's office

June 12, 2022: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23, 2022: Last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is post-marked before this date)

June 28, 2022: Illinois statewide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.