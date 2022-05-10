When Is the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon?

Sprint into summer with the Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon.

Following a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, the 13.1-mile race is set to make its return to the city's West Side on June 5.

With under a month left until race day, the event is still accepting registrations. To secure a spot at the starting line, click here.

Registration is accompanied with a $95 entry fee currently, but the fee will increase to $115 at 11:59 p.m. May 19.

The event will close its registration June 3, or when the race's 8,000-person capacity is reached.

Following registration, all participants will be given a bib number and timing device, as well as finish line swag, including a participant bag and Nike shirt designed by local artist Lefty Out There. A finisher's medal also will be awarded to runners at the end of the race.

To gear up for the race, participants can head to one of two available packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers early April. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

An outdoor festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. race day to celebrate participants. Music, food and beverages for purchase will be available at the festival, which will be free and open to the public. More event details will be released as the race nears, according to organizers.