When is Thanksgiving 2022, and What Stores are Open and Closed on the Holiday?

Ready or not, Thanksgiving is (nearly) here already. This year, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 24.

And while many aspects of Thanksgiving are filled with tried and true traditions, one that has changed over the past few years is whether or not retail stores are open.

Here's which stores have announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving in 2022:

Best Buy

Best Buy has also announced plans to stay closed for the holiday, while revealing early Black Friday shopping deals.

2022 marks the third consecutive year that Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving, echoing the shift many big-box chains have taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dick's Sporting Goods

According to the outdoor and sporting goods retailer's holiday store hours calendar posted online, the store will be closed Thanksgiving day, and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's

Kohl's has announced it will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, joining a growing list of retailers, including other Midwest-based chains like Target, in shutting doors for the upcoming holiday.

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement last month. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App."

Target

Last year, Target announced it would close for the fall holiday "moving forward."

The retailer last month announced its Black Friday deals, saying its "biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year."

“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help – and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said in a statement. “By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season.”

Walmart

After closing their doors for the holiday in both 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for Walmart told NBC 5 that all locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Markets, will once again be closed for Thanksgiving in 2022.

The chain's hours for Black Friday may vary by location and are currently unknown.

Stores That Have Traditionally Been Closed For Thanksgiving

The following stores have traditionally kept their doors closed for the holiday: