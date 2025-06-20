When is Taste of Chicago? Fan-favorite city festival to return to Grant Park

For the third year in a row, Taste of Chicago, the city’s annual food festival, will take place in September, despite historically being celebrated in July.

This year, Taste of Chicago will come to Grant Park on Sept. 5-7.

Prior to 2023, the long-standing culinary celebration occurred in early-to-mid July. But in 2023, it shifted to September to accommodate the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The street race shuts down many major streets around Grant Park and is returning once again to Chicago on July 5-6.

In addition to the three-day Grant Park event, there are also neighborhood Taste of Chicago events across the city on the following dates:

Marquette Park: June 28

Pullman Park: July 19

Albany Park: Aug. 9

The city has not yet announced vendors or performers for the three-day festival. Last year, the festival featured over 40 local restaurants and a dozen food trucks. Live performers included CeeLo Green, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Jon B.

Admission to the festival is free, and information about transportation, payment and entry are available on the city’s website.