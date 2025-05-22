Air travel

When is Southwest charging for bags? Popular airline to launch major change soon

Southwest Airlines will soon start charging for checked bags, a significant change for the airline known for their free checked luggage policy.

By Grace Erwin

107171540-1672176961451-sw3.jpg
SHUTTERstock

Say goodbye to "bags fly free".

Southwest Airlines will soon start charging for checked bags, a significant change for the airline known for their free checked luggage policy.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the airline's website, fees are set to begin for reservations booked and ticketed on or after May 28. This also applies to reservations that have been voluntarily changed on or after that date.

But not everyone will have to pay.

The site said the policy applies to Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus and Anytime fares. Business Select and Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Member fares will still get two free checked bags.

As for A-List Members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card members, they'll get one free checked bag. Residents of the state of Hawaii traveling between islands can still check two bags for free.

The airline has not yet stated its specific checked luggage guidelines, but the site said it will align with industry standards.

Local

Washington DC 1 min ago

Chicago shooter in D.C. Jewish museum attack part of growing antisemitic threat, leaders warn

Washington DC 17 mins ago

Father of D.C. shooting victim speaks hours after daughter's killing

Southwest said it will share more exact details closer to the start date.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us