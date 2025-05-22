Say goodbye to "bags fly free".

Southwest Airlines will soon start charging for checked bags, a significant change for the airline known for their free checked luggage policy.

According to the airline's website, fees are set to begin for reservations booked and ticketed on or after May 28. This also applies to reservations that have been voluntarily changed on or after that date.

But not everyone will have to pay.

The site said the policy applies to Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus and Anytime fares. Business Select and Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Member fares will still get two free checked bags.

As for A-List Members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card members, they'll get one free checked bag. Residents of the state of Hawaii traveling between islands can still check two bags for free.

The airline has not yet stated its specific checked luggage guidelines, but the site said it will align with industry standards.

Southwest said it will share more exact details closer to the start date.