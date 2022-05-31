When is Lollapalooza? What to Know About Chicago's Biggest Summer Music Festival

Lollapalooza will hit Chicago's Grant Park for another summer, but when is the music festival and how can you buy tickets?

Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day slated to headline the 4-day festival throughout July 28-31, as well as other artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat.

Single-day tickets tickets Chicago's Grant Park music festival range from $125 for General Admission tickets to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass, all of which are already on sale.

General Admission+ tickets are selling for $225, which includes shade and seating in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain, premium restrooms and a full-service bar with preferred pricing.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New general admission ticket bundles are also available, with two-day and three-day passes joining the collection. Two single-day passes will retail for $220, and three single-day passes will go for $330 on the festival's website.

Here's the full lineup:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

The week leading up to the festival, Chicago venues will see popular artists from Lollapalooza hit their stages, with the aftershow schedule released Tuesday.

The House of Blues, Metro and Aragon Ballroom, among other spots, will host performers like The Wombats, Wallows, The Regrettes, Zhu, Fletcher and Beach Bunny from July 26-31.

Here's the full schedule:

Your #Lolla Aftershows! ✌️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, June 3rd at 10am CT: https://t.co/JVGpqBR2PR pic.twitter.com/jKNYWadVxr — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 31, 2022

Tickets go on sale for the aftershows on Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any COVID measures will be announced ahead of the festival.

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements Feb. 28. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope.