When is Lincoln's Birthday observed? What to know about the Illinois state holiday

With February underway, Presidents' Day will soon be observed as the country's next federal holiday on the third Monday of this month, though it works a bit differently in Illinois.

In honor of Abraham Lincoln, the country's 16th president who hailed from Illinois, Lincoln's Birthday is observed as a state holiday in Illinois, falling on Feb. 12 each year.

While Lincoln's Birthday leads to the closure of DMVs, Illinois government buildings and some schools, non-government entities may observe Presidents' Day instead.

Also known as Washington's Birthday at the federal level, Presidents' Day will be observed on Monday, Feb. 17, honoring the birth of the nation's first president, George Washington.

Federal government buildings and post offices will be closed for the day, along with some businesses and schools.

The holiday was first established in 1885 after initially being implemented by an act of Congress in 1879.

Both holidays come just weeks ahead of another unique Illinois state holiday, Casimir Pulaski Day.

A commemorative holiday observed on the first Monday of March, the holiday both honors Casimir Pulaski as a war hero while celebrating the cultural and societal contributions of Polish Americans to both Illinois and the United States.

The holiday is observed by the Cook County government offices and libraries. Some schools are also not in session due to observance of the holiday, but it is not on the Illinois State Board of Education's list of observed holidays.

